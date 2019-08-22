Ghana: 4 Nabbed in Connection With Murder of Cop

22 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope And Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — Four persons have been arrested by the police in Ashanti Region, in connection with the murder of Corporal Benard Antwi of Manso Nkwanta Divisional Police, by unknown assailants, at Dome Junction, near Manso Abodom in the Amansie West District of Ashanti, whilst on his way to Antoakrom.

The identity of the four suspects, who included two females, arrested at Manso Adwumam at Manso Abodom, were yet to be disclosed by the police.

The Deputy Ashanti Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Agyeman Adjin, who briefed journalists, said efforts were being made to arrest other suspects.

The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, reported that, Cpl Antwi was said to be on board a private vehicle of a small-scale miner when armed men stopped them to surrender their belongings.

Investigation by the Ghanaian Times indicated that, the armed men shot the policeman in the head just when he stepped out of the vehicle.

The robbers were said to have bolted with cash, gold nuggets and mobile phones of the small scale miner.

The deceased was rushed to the St Martin's Hospital at Agroyesum where he was pronounced dead after a short time and his body was deposited at the hospital's mortuary.

The police have already commenced investigations into the murder of Cpl Antwi, and Lance Cpl Alhassan Asare, who were killed in Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region.

A statement signed and issued in Accra by Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, Police Headquarters, said, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has directed specialised teams of investigations and operations from the headquarters to support the regional commands to speed up investigations and improve security.

It called on anybody with information related to the killing of the policemen to report to the nearest police station or call the emergency toll free numbers 191 and 18555.

The statement also encouraged other persons with information to also send emails to the police through hq.pro@police.gov.gh or padphotopol@gmail.com.

It reiterated the police's commitment to continue to protect law abiding citizens and residents in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

Lance Cpl Asare, who was on guard duty at the Dukes Petroleum Filling station in Akyem Swedru, was found dead in a plastic chair.

Cpl Antwi was said to be on board a private vehicle of a small-scale miner when some armed men stopped them at Dome Junction and asked them to surrender their belongings.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Martin's Hospital mortuary at Agroyesum.

