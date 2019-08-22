Ghana: Man Drowns in River Tsawe

Ho — A worker of Volta Regional office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) drowned on Tuesday when he was carrying out repair works on the main pipeline that supplies water to Ho and its environs.

This happened at Akrofu, at a bridge over the Tsawe River just by the faulty pipeline. The body of Christopher Somey, had been taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The Ho Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Anthony Danso told the Ghanaian Times yesterday (Wednesday) that the matter was still under investigations.

He said no one had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding, "We are waiting for the post-mortem from the hospital".

The body was retrieved from the river following a search carried out in the river with the help of some people.

The 'Ghanaian Times' gathered that the deceased was employed by the GWCL less than a month ago.

Ho, the Volta Regional capital, was hit by water shortage as a result of the fault on Saturday, prompting residents to troop to old well sites for water.

Some hotels, drinking spots and restaurants were affected by the situation, however, it benefited local traders, who sold bottled and bagged water in large quantities to residents.

When contacted officials of the GWCL gave the assurance that despite the tragic incident, efforts were underway to fix the problem.