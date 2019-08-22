Ghana: Police Diary Magazine Launched

A 27-paged magazine, titled Police Diary with focus on the Accra Regional Police Command, was launched yesterday.

The magazine which seeks to promote police professionalism, respect for human rights, transparency in police operation and accountability, would serve as an information-bridge between the police and the public on security issues.

Launching the magazine, the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, said the Police Diary would help inform the public of the operations of the police and the protection of citizenry.

She said policing was a shared responsibility, adding that communication was key to crime prevention.

Dr Aryee said the magazine would help the public to give information to the police towards the combating of crime.

She urged the public to desist from sensationalising crime stories, adding that such practices affected the work of the police.

Dr Aryee asked the police to place important information about their activities on social media.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim said it was the policy of the police administration to embrace the media in crime combating operations.

She said the launch of the Police Diary formed part of a communication strategy to reach out to the public, so that they could understand contemporary policing and its challenges in ensuring socio-economic growth of the country.

"The Accra Regional Police Command has come out with this magazine, which will serve as the nexus between stakeholders, for improved understanding of policing and our activities. This will yield public support for realisation of police's achievement', DCOP Anim said.

He commended Goil Oil Company Limited for supporting the printing of the maiden edition of the magazine, and urged other organisations to support in the publication of subsequent editions.

DCOP Anim commended the personnel of the Accra Regional Police Public Affairs unit for the initiative.

The Head of Public Relations of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said the police information plays an integral role in police operations.

She said the magazine would help educate the public on security issues, and also serve as an information-bridge between the public and the police.

DSP Tenge said the Police Diary would enhance the understanding of the public on information in law enforcement and safety advice based on crime trends.

The occasion brought together senior police officers from Accra, the diplomatic corps, other security agencies, students and journalists.