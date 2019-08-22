Ghana: New Educational Scholarship Scheme Launched for Kabusgo C'nity

Kabusgo — A new form of educational scholarship scheme dubbed, 'Trax-Kavli Scholarships Farm', is being implemented in the Kabusgo community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

Under the Educational Scholarship Scheme, Trax Ghana, a non-governmental organisation operating in northern Ghana and its sister organisation, Trax Norway have built a 100-capacity ultra-modern animal housing with a mechanised borehole at the Kabusgo community and provided support to Junior High School students to go into the breeding of small ruminants (goats).

The Scholarship Scheme is being implemented with funding support from the Kavli Trust Fund, Norway.

The Director of Trax Ghana, Mr Vincent Subbey disclosed these to journalists at a ceremony at Kabusgo on Monday, to receive a 20-footer container of Trax Norway shipment of solar panels and assorted items to help boost the project.

He explained that under the scholarship project, instead of giving scholarships in cash to the beneficiaries, the scheme gives brilliant but needy students a number of goats to breed and sell their offspring to buy their educational needs.

"Students care for the goats, generating income from the goat manure, which is crucial for farming in northern Ghana and selling offspring to pay for their uniforms and books. The premise is that students' beneﬁt by partnering in the project as opposed to being passive recipients," he added.

Mr Subbey explained further that to avert the challenge of livestock mortality likely to be faced by the beneﬁciary households, the project had trained community livestock workers (CLWs) and equipped them with first aid kits to enable them to render services at minimal fee to replace used drugs.

Mr Subbey said in December, 2018, Trax Ghana awarded its first badge of scholarships to nine students of the Beo-Tankoo, St Luke and TI Ahmadiyya Junior High Schools.

He said with the arrival of the Trax Norway shipment of solar panels to generate cheap, green electricity, it would help reduce both the expensive and the frequent power outages from the national grid that powers the mechanised water boreholes to supply water to the farm.

Mr Subbey explained further that under the solar project, the experts would train some selected youth in the project communities in the installation and maintenance of the panels and noted that after acquiring the relevant skills, the youth can render solar panel external services as source of livelihood.