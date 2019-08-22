Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk - We Will Work for Implementing Pluralistic Democratic System

21 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the government will work for realizing a pluralistic democratic system in which all Sudanese would respect their differences, calling for thinking about how Sudan shall be governed and leaving the choice of choosing the governor for the great Sudanese people.

In a press conference he held Wednesday evening, Dr. Hamdouk said that the rejection of some of the political forces of the constitutional document and the differences that occurred was very normal under the democratic system, explaining that it is a real test to consider the common aspects between us to cross to safety.

He indicated that it was the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change that nominated him for the position of Prime Minister, adding that after his oath he became prime minister for all Sudanese people.

He said that Sudan has made the first steps towards the non-quarreling partnership after formation of the Sovereignty Council and after few days the Council of Ministers, emphasizing that democracy can be learned only from within its practice.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.