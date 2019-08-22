Cameroon: Social Democratic Front - National Executive Committee Meeting Holds in Douala

22 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Social Democratic Front (SDF) party on August 10, 2019 held an ordinary National Executive Committee in Douala which was presided over by its National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi. During the said meeting, they discussed the situation in North West and South West regions, calling on the President of the Republic to create a favourable environment for effective back-to-school in the affected regions. They equally called on the government of Cameroon to ensure national peace given that it is the State's responsibility to guaranteed its territorial integrity. Attended by Members of Parliament, Mayors and other officials of the party, they all expressed their wish to see an effective school resumption in the North West and South West Regions provided government and partners take the appropriate measures to that effect.

