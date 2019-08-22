Cameroon: Elite One Championship - Coton Sport, Astres Top Classification Table

Eight games played and 16 goals scored on day one of the national first division championship across the country last weekend.

Day one matches of the 2017 national first division Football championship were played in stadiums across the country on Sunday February 26, 2017. The matches marked the away round of the national championship which kicked off on Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium with Canon Yaounde recording the first victory of the championship over Bamboutos of Mbouda (1-0). Eight games were played and a total of 16 goals scored. It was an opportunity for other clubs like Coton Sport of Garoua, Astres of Douala, Aigle Royal of Menoua and Feutcheu to show their prowess in the sport. It was also an opportunity for newly promoted clubs to gain the confidence of their fans from the beginning of the championship. Coton Sport Garoua that was playing at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium following a suspension of the Stade Roumde Adja beat Stade Renard of Melong 2-0. That was the only defeat among the new comers. The other new comers, Colombe of Dja and Lobo held old timer Union of Douala on a 2-2 draw and Feutcheu FC of Bandjoun registered their first victory in the championship after beating New Stars of Douala 2-1. Young Sports Academy, third on the classification table last season, lost to Astres of Douala by home 0-2. It should be recalled that YOSA has qualified for the 16th finals of the ongoing CAF Cup competition. A better performance was therefore expected from the team. The performance of some old clubs leaves much to be desired. Aigle of Menoua edged Lion Blesse of Fotouni 1-0. Same score for Dragon of Yaounde over Unisport of Upper Nkam. At the Yaounde Military Stadium, Eding Sport Academy of Lekié beat four times champions of Cameroon, Racing of Bafoussam, 1-0 while defending champions, UMS of Loum drew 1-1 at home with APEJES of Mfou. The second playing day has been slated for tomorrow March 1, 2017. Meanwhile, the national second division championship will kick off today February 28, 2017 throughout the national territory.