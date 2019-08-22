South Africa: Unsuitable CT Stadium Pitch Sees CT City v Chiefs PSL Blockbuster Moved

22 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The upcoming Absa Premiership blockbuster encounter between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs will not go ahead at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday, August 27.

A new venue - in all likelihood Athlone Stadium - will need to be found after certain areas of the pitch at the Cape Town Stadium were deemed unsuitable for a match to take place.

This was confirmed in a statement by the City of Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

The City were informed of the developments by the City of Cape Town chairperson, John Comitis, with the chief operating officer of the Premier Soccer League, Prof. Ronnie Schloss ruling the pitch unsuitable.

"We are immensely disappointed with this situation as we have worked tirelessly to ensure the pitch is up to standard," said Lesley de Reuck, the CEO of Cape Town Stadium said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the improved weather conditions has come in too late to have the desired impact that was needed. We are most distraught for the fans of both teams who had expected to watch this top flight match played at the Cape Town Stadium.

"We sincerely apologise to everybody that this has affected. Rest assured that we will continue in our efforts to have the pitch brought up to FIFA standards," concluded De Reuck.

This isn't the first time that Cape Town City have been forced to use another venue as a result of the Cape Town Stadium not been ready to host a fixture.

Last week, Comitis blasted authorities after the match between City and Stellenbosch FC was moved to Athlone Stadium.

"To me it's all a lot of nonsense. They know for the last four years the league starts in the first week of August," said Comitis when forced to move the fixture.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

