Libya: 90 Killed in Southern Libya Conflict

22 August 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — AT least 90 people have been killed during intensifying clashes in southern Libya in recent days.

Thousands of others have been displaced following the air and drone strikes in the town of Murzuq.

There are severe indiscriminate rocket attacks and shelling as well as direct fighting on the ground.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed that among the dead are two children.

"Four of them were injured in a strike that hit a house, hosting internally displaced people on August 8," Laerke added.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 9 450 people have been displaced by the violence in and around Murzuq since the beginning of August.

At least 3 000 of them have been uprooted from the desert city since ethnic violence intensified last week, IOM stated.

IOM disclosed most families previously displaced within neighbourhoods of Murzuq City had also left the town to nearby communities.

Reported displacements include around 300 migrants from Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

Libya is beset by instability following the ouster and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Rival governments and militias are competing for control.

The United Nations' $202 million (R3 billion) humanitarian response plan for Libya is currently only 30 percent funded.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Libya
Conflict
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.