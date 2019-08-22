Sudan: Statement on the Formation of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan

Photo: Sudan News Agency/Radio Dabanga
Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan takes the Oath of Office before Chief Justice Abbas Babiker.
22 August 2019
Mo Ibrahim Foundation (London)
press release

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation welcomes the establishment of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan as a significant milestone for the country and Sudanese citizens. We hope that a new chapter will begin for Sudan, marking a peaceful transition to a civilian-led, stable democracy.

Democratic civilian rule is the only way to ensure sustainable good governanceÂ shared by, and for, allÂ the people of Sudan. The pursuit of an inclusive dialogue between all parties and effective support from the international community will be essential to the success of this transition.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation warmly congratulates Abdalla Hamdok on his appointment as the first civilian Prime Minister of Sudan. We support his vow to prioritise economic prosperity and build a lasting peace across the country.

The Foundation recognises Abdalla Hamdokâ€™s unwavering commitment to upholding standards for leadership and sound governance in Africa throughout his career. We are grateful for his commitment as Chair of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) Advisory Council over the past six years.

Mo Ibrahim, Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said: â€œSudan is at a critical turning point in its history. What has been achieved is amazing and showcases the ability of a committed civil society, led by women and youth, supported by continental and regional institutions, to achieve a peaceful and democratic transition. We must now all commit to the sustainability of this success, key for the whole continent.

I am also happy to see two women as members of the Sovereign Council, including one representative of the Coptic Christian minority. I hope that more young people and women will take an active part in thisÂ new government.

We wish Abdalla Hamdok all the best as he steps up to his new position and the important task at hand.

Copyright © 2019 Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

