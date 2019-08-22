Rwanda: Premium Prices Fuel Optimism Among Rwanda Tea Exporters

17 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

On August 13, Rwanda tea made by Kitabi Tea Company - a tea factory located in Nyamagabe District - fetched the highest price ever recorded at the Weekly Mombasa Tea Auction, outshining lots from other countries. It sold at a record $6.06 (Rwf5,300) per kilogramme.

It was followed by tea from Gisovu Tea Factory, another Rwandan brand, which sold at $5.97 per kilogramme.

These are the highest prices ever realised at the Mombasa Tea Auction since 1956 when the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) was established, according to the National Agricultural Exports Development Board (NAEB).

The achievement has fuelled optimism for greater fortunes among tea growers, exporters and government alike.

Jean Damascène Gasarabwe, Director-General of Kitabi Tea Company, a subsidiary of Rwanda Mountain Tea, said that the factory sold 5,408 kilogrammes (over 5.4 tonnes) at ($6.06 ) a kilogramme) at the auction.

It is the second time Kitabi's tea has been sold at higher price than any other tea from all countries participating in that auction as it was also holding the previous record of $5.66 a kilogramme, as NAEB indicates.

The achievement, Gasarabwe said, was realised thanks to considerable efforts invested along the entire tea value chain from tea growing by farmers, plucking, to processing, and better management.

The factory, he observed, works with 5,000 farmers. Last year, it produced and traded over 2,500 tonnes of processed tea, and targets to produce and sell 3,000 tonnes this year.

"It is like a student who has emerged the best in class. It gives us motivation and encouragement to work even harder. There is also profit because when you sell at a good price, benefits increase. It is a pride for Rwanda Mountain Tea, and the country's tea sector," he said.

NAEB said that the good prices are attributed to the much-valued feedback from the buyers of Rwandan tea and continuous engagement with farmers, pluckers and tea makers together with the Federation of Rwanda Tea Growing Cooperatives (FERWACOTHE) that have always ensured consistent quality much sought after by the market.

"We shall continuously work with tea factories to ensure consistency in the quality of made teas," said Amb. Bill Kayonga, NAEB CEO.

Statistics from NAEB show in the financial year 2018/2019, Rwandan tea producers exported 30.573 tonnes of tea, which generated more than $83 million from a total area under tea production of 27,112 hectares.

By 2024, Rwanda expects to produce 65,099 tonnes of tea and generate $209 million through exports, according to NAEB.

The weekly Mombasa tea auction trades tea from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique and Ethiopia. EATTA says that other countries have expressed their wish to join the association and trade their tea at the Mombasa auction.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EmNtirenganya

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Business
Commodities
Central Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.