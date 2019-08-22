South Africa: Lion Cub Found in Cape Town Suburb

22 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A fluffy lion cub has been taken to a place of safety after it was found in Athlone, Cape Town, police said on Thursday.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Thursday that organised crime detectives got wind of the cub that was transported from Thabazimbi, north west of Pretoria, to the Western Cape.

"Various addresses were searched in the Athlone area and the lion cub was found in Athlone," she said.

The stock theft unit registered a possession of endangered species docket and the cub was taken to a place of safety.

Police said the cub was valued at R50 000.

Three people, aged 28 to 30, were taken in for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Southern Africa
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.