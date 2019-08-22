Angola: Chadian President in Luanda for Angola Visit

21 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of Chad, Idriss Déby Itno, arrived Wednesday in Luanda for a 24-hour official visit to Angola aimed to reinforce bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Iddriss Déby was welcomed at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport by local Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, Chad embassy officials and other entities.

Minister Manuel Augusto told Angop Idriss Deby's visit responds to an invitation from President João Lourenço intended to assess the state of existing cooperation between the two countries.

The visit's official programme will start on Thursday morning, with a meeting between both Heads of State, at Cidade Alta State House, said Foreign minister Manuel Augusto who delivered a message from President Lourenço to his Chadian counterpart in July this year.

In the message delivered during an audience in N'Jamena, the Angolan President expressed the wish to see the relations between the two countries reinforced.

On the occasion, Idriss Déby and the Angolan minister discussed matters concerning the Economic Community of Central African State (ECCAS) and the need for a higher level contact for an exchange of ideas as to how to improve the regional organisation and make it more effective and dynamic.

The two States also signed a minute on the discussions held at ministerial level, with Manuel Augusto and then minister of Agriculture, Marcos Nhunga, representing Angola.

The ministers of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, International Cooperation and Diaspora, of Finance and Budget, including that of Livestock Industry, signed for Chad.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

