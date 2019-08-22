South Africa: SABC Interim Board Requested Investigation - and Then Found Itself the Subject of Investigation

opinion

Former 2017 interim board members have been referred by the Special Investigating Unit for prosecution -- over a security tender they asked the unit to look into. None of the other 16 cases of possible corruption referred to the unit has been followed up.

All five members of the 2017 SABC interim board appointed to clean out the rot in the SABC have decided to review the final report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the grounds that it is fundamentally flawed in law and contains material factual inaccuracies. The SIU report itself presents no evidence to justify its decision to refer the former board members for criminal investigation.

As an interim board, we referred 16 cases of possible corruption to the SIU, including this one. Our evidence came from the public protector's report and the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC, which we followed up with our own internal forensic investigations. We then asked the SIU to investigate this security tender because we received credible information from a whistleblower of alleged improprieties.

We are perplexed that the only case the SIU requires referring for prosecution so far is against us -- over a security tender we asked it to...