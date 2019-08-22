South Africa: The National Health Insurance Bill Is a Blueprint for Disaster

22 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ivo Vegter

The National Health Insurance Bill is a terrible idea that will have dreadful consequences, not only for the 15% of the population that benefit from private healthcare, but also for the poor. It will bankrupt the country. It needs to die.

The latest iteration of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was tabled in Parliament on 8 August 2019. The government's dream is to create a free universal healthcare system by combining the public and private healthcare sectors into a single Soviet system directly controlled by the minister of health. Like magic.

Don't believe the spineless private sector actors who mouth lip-service to the government in support of the NHI, only because they know the danger of offending the government is that they will be frozen out when it gets implemented.

Wits' Professor Alex van den Heever, who was a lead economist on the Health Market Inquiry, told Business Day that most schemes and medical aid administrators informed him in private conversations that they did not think NHI would work, but they support it publicly because it is the right thing to do politically.

Don't believe the journalists who are socialists at heart, and believe the NHI is a "fabulous...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.