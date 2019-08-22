South Africa: The National Health Insurance Bill Is a Blueprint for Disaster

opinion

The National Health Insurance Bill is a terrible idea that will have dreadful consequences, not only for the 15% of the population that benefit from private healthcare, but also for the poor. It will bankrupt the country. It needs to die.

The latest iteration of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was tabled in Parliament on 8 August 2019. The government's dream is to create a free universal healthcare system by combining the public and private healthcare sectors into a single Soviet system directly controlled by the minister of health. Like magic.

Don't believe the spineless private sector actors who mouth lip-service to the government in support of the NHI, only because they know the danger of offending the government is that they will be frozen out when it gets implemented.

Wits' Professor Alex van den Heever, who was a lead economist on the Health Market Inquiry, told Business Day that most schemes and medical aid administrators informed him in private conversations that they did not think NHI would work, but they support it publicly because it is the right thing to do politically.

Don't believe the journalists who are socialists at heart, and believe the NHI is a "fabulous...