South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Committing Perjury

press release

On Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at around 13:20 a 29-year-old male was arrested for committing perjury when he reported a crime of robbery at a residential property that allegedly took place on Monday, 19 August 2019 at around 21:00. The suspect stated that he was in his house sleeping when a noise woke him up. Two unknown males were in his room and pointed him with firearms, where after they demanded money. It was further alleged that they took R3 500-00 and a cellphone worth R350 -00.

The Olievenhoutbosch Police Station immediately began their investigation. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the complaint lied under oath and he was arrested by the investigating officer and will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate Court shortly.

The SAPS are warning the community not to report false cases or make false statements under oath as they will be arrested for perjury.