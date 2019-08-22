South Africa: Cluster Crime Combating Forum Held At Bholo SAPS

21 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga had the Cluster Crime Combating Forum (CCCF) at Bholo SAPS today with his Station and Unit Commanders.

The CCCF is rotating within the Cluster and after the forum the Commanders embarked in an operation in the villages of Bholo area. They have visited all liquor outlets as part of compliance inspections and one shebeen had no license and they confiscated the liquor and the owner (52) was arrested for selling liquor without a license. They continued with stop and search duties and patrolled the area in ensuring that community is safe and secure.

The suspect was given R1000. 00 fine and was further warned to appear at Stutterheim Magistrate Court on 09 September 2019.

The Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga appreciated the effort taken by Commanders in fighting crime at Bholo area. We will continue to rotate the Forum so that we can reach every Station and assist in the fight against crime, he added.

