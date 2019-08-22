South Africa: Man Arrested With Copper Cables At His Home

press release

A 31-year-old man was arrested at his house at Dan House Village North of Pretoria at around 10:00 this morning.

Police received information while at road block Operation 'O kae Molao' and immediately proceeded to Dan House and on arrival they found three bags full of copper cables inside the house.

He was arrested on the spot and will face charges of possession of copper cable. The value of cable is estimated to more than ten thousand rand. He will appear at Moretele magistrate Court in due course.