Nigeria: Ministers Must Mainstream Human Rights Into Governance - NHRC

22 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has set an agenda for new ministers to ensure they mainstream the aspects of human rights into government operations while in office.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during a press briefing, Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu said mainstreaming human rights into government operations can be achieved by ensuring participation and involvement of the people in the formulation and implementation of government programmes, policies and activities.

He said another way of mainstreaming human rights into government operations in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is through policy intervention encapsulated in the document called National Action Plan for the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

Ojukwu said the objective of the agenda setting for ministers is to reinforce the legitimacy of government through human rights approach to governance.

He said the outcomes expected is that the government will be seen by the people as a people's centred government based on which its legitimacy and continued exercise of authority will devolve.

On the call to investigate the killings of policemen by soldiers in Taraba State, Ojukwu said investigations by the Chief of Defence staff as directed by the President was on going already.

Tagged:
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Human Rights
