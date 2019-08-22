Zimbabwe: UK Based Model to Represent Zim At Miss Global International

Rising model and current Miss World Zimbabwe UK, Amanda Ngcono has been chosen to represent the country at the Miss Global International beauty pageant in Jamaica.

The event will be held at the Montego Bay Convention on the 28th of September this year.

The young beauty will be battling it out against other beauty queens from various countries.

The latest development is another feather added in Ngcono's cap to carry on running a remarkable last few months for the Bulawayo born model who also won the Young Achiever of the Year Award earlier in May at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK.

Amanda has been riding a wave of success and impacting the communities and the girl child through various initiatives that she is part of such as the Ngcono Mbowane Foundation, a charity organisation she set up last year and as the host of the online talk show called #GirlTalk.

Amanda is grateful but remains unfazed by the success she has achieved in her life, instead choosing to use her influence for positive change.

"I am grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way as these also help me in making a difference in some people's lives as a student, model, public speaker and presenter," she said.

"I am the founder of Ngcono Mbowane Foundation and also advocate for women empowerment and girl child support. Through my charity foundation, we have aim to assist men, women and children especially in Zimbabwe and Africa with things such as school supplies and sanitary wear for the ladies and community projects."

Amanda said she also hopes to grow and develop the charity into more extensive outreach programmes with the aim of uplifting and empowering communities.

As a host and presenter, Amanda has spoken at various events such as the 39th Zimbabwean independence and spoken at She Festival and hosted her own women's networking dinner in collaboration with I AM Empowered group. She also spoke on her latest challenge for the Miss Global International.

"I am very excited and looking forward to experiencing Miss Global International and hope to make the country proud as well as carve out networking links that can help in pushing forward our vision and realising our goals whilst maintaining mutually beneficial relations with others."

On top of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards recognition and other gongs, Amanda has also been awarded the Zimbabwe International Women's Rising Star Award 2018 and nominated for the Zimbabwean Model Awards 2018. She also spent some days at the United Nations headquarters in New York City as a delegate discussing many world issues there and looks set to scale greater heights.