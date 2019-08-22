South Africa: To Have or Not to Have an NHI

22 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Louis Reynolds and David Sanders

We must build an equitable, unified and sustainable health system that delivers good-quality healthcare to all according to need rather than means (an important distinction that lies at the heart of much of the debate).

While there seems to be widespread recognition that our current health service is inequitable and that access to care must be extended to all, commentary on the NHI Bill has generally been negative, even hostile.

A more constructive minority feel, with justification, that while the motivation behind the NHI is good, pushing ahead with it now will destroy an already critically ill health system. There are excellent examples in Daily Maverick pieces by Ferial Haffajee, Judith February and Mark Heywood; Anneliese Burgess' article in Vrye Weekblad; and critical comments by Professor Alex van den Heever.

Common themes that run through these contributions include contextual issues concerning corruption, poor governance and accountability at all levels of the state and a mercenary private health sector urgently in need of regulation; crises of quality and sustainability in both private and public healthcare delivery systems; and critical defects within the bill itself.

The controversy around the NHI Bill must be viewed against the background of South Africa's profound economic,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.