Africa: Quo Vadis South Africa's Rhino Rancher Supreme?

22 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

John Hume, the owner of the world's largest private rhino population, has almost run out of finance to maintain his herd. He is planning to sell off a Mpumalanga nature estate next month and it might be the last roll of the dice for a man who gambled on rhino horn becoming a tradeable commodity.

More than 1,700 white rhinos roam John Hume's ranch in North West, which makes him the biggest private owner of the species by far. The global population of all five rhino species is about 25,000, so he owns about 7% of the rare creatures.

He also has a stockpile of five tonnes of rhino horn, harvested from his herd over the years in dehorning operations.

He has not had a rhino killed by poachers in well over two years, which makes his operation a conservation success story.

A real estate tycoon in a former life, Hume has one more major asset (after his horns, animals and working ranch): the 6,600ha Mauricedale Nature Estate just south of the Kruger National Park.

This week he said he would put this property under the hammer on 25 September 2019. A decade ago, the estate was valued at between...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.