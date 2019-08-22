South Africa: Thohoyandou Cluster Women's Network Round Table Event

press release

The Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison Services through its External Communication have honoured the invitation from the Thohoyandou Cluster to celebrate Women's month.

The event was led by the SAPS Thohoyandou Cluster Commander Major General Rosina Molaudzi under Women's Network.

The event was honoured by Dr Mothivi and Dr Makulana to motivate all the women present in the event. The SAPS Thohoyandou Cluster choir also entertained the audience.

Members had time to interact and share ideas on how to take care of one another and the entire community.

Major General Mulaudzi in her special message as part of motivation to female members and personnel of the South African Police Service, said "One must start by accepting herself irrespective of rank, love herself. Women must accept themselves and that starts from one's heart. She advised women to strictly check the dress code and mind what they wear, avoiding sleeveless clothing during official duties. She encouraged women to study, attend courses and develop themselves. She further mentioned that women must work hard with unconditional level of discipline. Women must go out and change for better as she is looking forward to see women in management positions such as Station commanders. She reminded women about an oath that they signed for, to 'work everywhere in South Africa' so they must keep the promise and work with pride. She encouraged female managers to keep on mentoring members despite who they are.