South Africa: Law Enforcement, Witnesses and Mckinsey - the Missing Factors in Eskom's Pursuit of the Trillian Millions

22 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Wouldn't it be nice if someone in law enforcement could say: 'Let me have a look at that docket. What witness statements do we have? Dust off the bank records. Right, let's get those warrants.'

Eskom has, since 2017, been hounding Trillian Capital Partners for R595-million the company allegedly received in unlawful payments following an off-grid partnership with global consulting company McKinsey & Co.

Fact: the power utility faces an unprecedented cash crisis. While politicians, bureaucrats and unions squabble over what needs to be done to arrest this dire situation, the impact of years of mismanagement, irregular expenditure and State Capture continue to haunt the country's power utility.

Against a R59-billion government bailout, the nearly R600-million that Eskom is demanding from Trillian may for all intents and purposes be considered peanuts, but its enough to power Johannesburg for a month.

But court papers filed in December 2017 for an Asset Forfeiture Unit preservation order against Trillian, proved the bank accounts were empty; curators found no recoverable assets. Nada. Zilch.

As a result, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) abandoned its mission for civil recovery of the funds. Some 20 months later, in August 2019, that picture remains unchanged and Eskom continues...

