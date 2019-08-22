Ethiopia Sets to Improve Hypertension Prevention and Control At Primary Health Care Level

16 August 2019
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

In an effort to improve, hypertension prevention and control at primary health care (PHC) level, The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Resolve to Save Lives, initiated a hypertension prevention and control project in 74 health facilities and 200 health posts in seven regions of the country.

The project was launched on July 31st, 2019 by H.E, Dr Amir Aman, Minister of Federal Ministry of Health, who in his opening speech stressed the need to improve care for patients with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) "just as there is the right to care for communicable diseases like HIV and TB, there should also be the right to care for hypertension and all other NCDs" said Dr Amin Aman, he added that the Ministry is working towards having an evidence based policy on trans-fat and reduction of sodium intake, improving management of hypertension including other NCDs and enhancing monitoring and evaluation.

The launching ceremony in Addis Ababa was attended by key stakeholders, government officials from Federal and Regional Health Bureaus, including the, Minister of Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Amir Aman, Director of Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency, Dr Loko Abraham, WHO Country office represented by Dr Esther Aceng-Dokotum, team lead communicable and noncommuncable diseases cluster and the President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, Dr Tom Frieden.

The current project phase runs for two years and focuses on five crucial components for effective prevention and care of hypertension; simplified and standardized protocols and algorithms for detection and control, ensuring availability of drugs, healthy lifestyle counselling including harmful effects of high salt diet, task shifting and having robust monitoring systems in place.

The hypertension prevention and control project will also serve as entry point for integrated management of NCDs at primary health care level through a health system strengthening approach.

Speaking at the event, Dr Tom Frieden, president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, pointed out that, hypertension control is still a challenge in Ethiopia, with only 1 out of every 67 hypertensive adults having it under control. However, he stated that it can be changed and the number of deaths reduced, if there is an effective prevention and care at PHC level.

Dr Esther Aceng-Dokotum, speaking on behalf of the WHO representative to Ethiopia, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to continue supporting the FMoH on the project and in the overall effort to improve care and treatment for NCDs in the country.

Hypertension is one of the major risk factors for deaths associated with cardiovascular diseases in Ethiopia, the single leading cause of death from NCDs. Hypertension affects 15.9% of the population, where only 1.5% of the hypertensives have it controlled and 2.8% are getting appropriate treatment and care.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:

Dr. Fassil Shiferaw

World Health Organization, Ethiopia

Email: shiferawf [at] who.int

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
NCDs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.