Liberia: NEC Condemns Electoral Violence

The National Elections Commission (NEC) observes with profound regrets, the current wave of violence related to the ongoing by-election in District #15, Montserrado County.

The NEC says these acts of violence follow similar occurrences perpetrated during the District #13 Montserrado County's by-election, recalling that on these occasions, there were unwarranted injuries to persons and needless damage to properties.

According to a press release issued in Monrovia Tuesday, August 20, prior to the postponement of the July 29 Montserrado by-elections, violence was reported between supporters of the All Liberian Party (ALP) and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) at the close of campaign, which resulted in injury of citizens and destruction of properties.

Again, on August 13, 2019, the day of the final post by-election hearings into complaints from District#15, there were riots in front of the NEC Headquarters in Monrovia, reportedly between supporters of the two political parties. The Commission condemns in the strongest term all acts of violence related to the electoral process.

The NEC sternly warns all candidates, Political Parties and their supporters against engaging in acts of electoral violence, as it does not only endanger the lives of innocent people but has the potential to create voter apathy.

Therefore, the Commission calls on the ALP, CDC and all other political parties to urge their supporters to desist from electoral violence and to observe the rule of law in the exercise of their democratic right.

The National Elections Commission is charged with the responsibility to regulate the activities of Political Parties in Liberia. The NEC would not hesitate but to apply the law in accordance with Article 80 (a) and (b) of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia in the event of electoral violence, the release says.