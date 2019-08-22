Somalia: Jubaland Re-Elects President Ahmed Madobe a Third-Term in Office

The lawmakers of Somalia's southern Jubaland State have on Thursday re-elected Ahmed Madobe as president, allowing him to lead the regional administration for the next 4 years.

The election was held in Kismayo on Thursday with 74 MPs cast their votes among 4 candidates who expressed their interest to run for the state's top seat.

Somali Federal Government has previously announced it will not recognize the result if the process is not fully compatible with procedures set up for the Jubaland election.