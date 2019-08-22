Somalia: Britain Pledges Aid to Somalis Affected By Drought

One million Somalis will receive lifesaving food and clean water to help reduce food scarcity and malnutrition, the UK government announced on Wednesday.

This new £30 million package of UK aid builds on the £38 million in humanitarian and resilience support which the UK is already providing in the country.

During a visit to the country this week, Minister for Africa Andrew Stephenson announced that as well as providing food and water, UK aid will also help build longer-term resilience to climate change and drought.

"Somalia is being crippled by drought and millions of people are in desperate need of life-saving food, clean water, and treatment for malnutrition." Stephenson said, adding "The UK has been at the forefront of the humanitarian response, but more needs to be done. Britain, alongside the international community, is committed to providing immediate assistance and building Somalia's ability to manage the crisis."

An extra £30 million of UK aid support will also provide vaccines for livestock which Somali farmers rely on for their livelihoods.

Minister Stephenson led a roundtable with humanitarian partners during his visit, where he discussed how the UK and international community can support Somalia to build their resilience to climate change and end their reliance on emergency aid.

He met Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre and reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting Somalia reform on security, politics and developing Somalia's economy.

The minister also traveled to Baidoa in Southwest State where he saw first-hand how the British Military is supporting the training of the Somali National Army at a CSSF-funded training facility.

While there, he met Southwest State leader Abdiasiis Laftagareen and discussed the UK's support for stability and security in the area.