Cameroon: Economic Cooperation - U.S. Envoy, Minister Explore New Opportunities

22 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ambassador Barlerin and Minister Alamine held an audience in Yaounde, August 21, 2019.

Ways of increasing economic cooperation between the United States and Cameroon have come under discussion. The US Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin has met the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey to review ties between both countries and up American support to the central African nation. Both officials held a closed-door working session in Yaounde, Wednesday August 21, 2019. The US diplomat later told reporters that his meeting with Minister Alamine was an opportunity for him to catch up and discuss a number of issues both countries are looking forward to working on in order to deepen ties. It has been several months since both officials lastly met formally. "We discussed various opportunities for Cameroon to take advantage of US government facilities such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the new US International Development Finance Corporation which has just been established under the BUILD Act. We also looked at other opportunities to help with Cameroon's development," Barlerin said. The Ambassador did not give further details but said the projects they are looking at will cover various sectors and large corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises will be involved. It should be noted that the US International Development Finance Corporation is an agency of the US Federal Government charged with providing foreign aid through the financing of private development projects. Created last year by the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development (BUILD) Act and passed into law by President Donald Trump, the outfit is expected to be fully operational before the year runs out. The Export-Import Bank of the United States for is part is the official export credit agency of the US Federal Government.

