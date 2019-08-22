Zimbabwe: Sables Host Uganda

22 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE'S Sables are back in the capital where they host Uganda's Cranes in their return leg of the Victoria Cup at the Machinery Exchange Stadium at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

The Sables are enjoying a fine run after recording victories against Kenya, Uganda and Zambia.

Team manager, Jason Maritz, said preparations were going on well.

"The two-week break came at a good time to revitalise the bodies and give the coaches time to prepare for the next round of fixtures," he said.

"We are well aware of what The Cranes can produce and they certainly won't be coming to Zim to experience another loss.

"That being said, we playing at home and have the tournament's fate in our hands.

"We will be up for it and expect our supporters to be there and right behind us."

The Sables have been hit by injuries.

Brendon Mandivenga has already been ruled out of the whole tourney.

Explosive centre Takudzwa Chieza has not recovered from a hamstring strain and flanker Blithe Mavesere could also miss out because of a groin strain.

Matthew McNab is also injured.

The Sables have drafted in Saope Soko, a centre playing for the London Irish Wild Geese, a feeder team to the London Irish, and could also use the services of Dylan Grogan.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Women's 15s will host the Probables versus Possibles selection match as one of the curtain raisers on Saturday.

Newly-appointed head coach Phillimon Machisa will be using live game conditions to select the players he will be working with ahead of the Test against Zambia in Lusaka.

Read the original article on The Herald.

