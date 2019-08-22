Zimbabwe: Rahman Gumbo Tasked With Saving Telone

22 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

PREMIERSHIP football side TelOne have appointed former Warriors assistant coach, Rahman Gumbo, as their substantive coach.

Gumbo comes in to replace Jairos Tapera, under whose mentorship the Gweru-based team struggled to cope with the demands of the Premiership.

TelOne have gone for 12 matches without a win in the league.

Club president Lloyd Mutetwa confirmed Gumbo's appointment yesterday.

He said the Tapera-led technical team will be reassigned within the team's system.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Rahman Gumbo as the TelOne Football Club coach with immediate effect.

"With this appointment, the current technical team will be redeployed to other roles within the institution," he said.

Gumbo, who has had stints with Highlanders, CAPS United, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and other clubs in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi, has been tasked with ensuring TelOne survive relegation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

