Zimbabwe: Dodo to Choose Assistants

NEW CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo is expected to name his backroom staff before the Green Machine's Castle Lager Premiership match against Chapungu at Ascot on Saturday.

Dodo is in interim charge of Makepekepe until the end of the season following the departure of coach Lloyd Chitembwe who joined Harare City on Monday.

And he has been given the freedom to choose his assistants.

Chitembwe took with him virtually the entire technical team he worked with at the Harare giants, including Nelson Matongorere as well as goalkeepers' coach Zwanai Kawadza.

Four posts, including that of two assistant coaches, goalkeepers' and fitness' trainers will have to be filled before the Chapungu match.

The former Gunners mentor Dodo was reported to have taken on board defender Method Mwanjali to assist him though the former Warriors skipper remains a player.

But Dodo, who was one of Chitembwe's assistant coaches since the beginning of the season, will have a leaner squad at his disposal in his first assignment should four of the players fail to recover from injuries.

Already, the club will miss striker Dominic Chungwa who is suspended after picking three yellow cards.

Defender Godwin Goriyati yesterday missed training amid indications he could miss the trip to Gweru.

Clive Rupiya, whose beautiful goal won the Battle of the Cities against Highlanders last Sunday, is also carrying a delicate injury.

Valentine Musarurwa and Blessing Sarupinda are also on the treatment table amid fears they would be out of the Chapungu game.

CAPS United manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya, confirmed the four players were battling injuries.

"It is the team's medical team who deal with those issues but I can confirm Goriyati (Godwin), Sarupinda (Blessing), Rupiya (Clive) and Musarurwa (Valentine) are nursing some injuries.

"They will have to pass fitness tests to be considered for selection," he said.