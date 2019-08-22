Zimbabwe: Dodo to Choose Assistants

22 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

NEW CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo is expected to name his backroom staff before the Green Machine's Castle Lager Premiership match against Chapungu at Ascot on Saturday.

Dodo is in interim charge of Makepekepe until the end of the season following the departure of coach Lloyd Chitembwe who joined Harare City on Monday.

And he has been given the freedom to choose his assistants.

Chitembwe took with him virtually the entire technical team he worked with at the Harare giants, including Nelson Matongorere as well as goalkeepers' coach Zwanai Kawadza.

Four posts, including that of two assistant coaches, goalkeepers' and fitness' trainers will have to be filled before the Chapungu match.

The former Gunners mentor Dodo was reported to have taken on board defender Method Mwanjali to assist him though the former Warriors skipper remains a player.

But Dodo, who was one of Chitembwe's assistant coaches since the beginning of the season, will have a leaner squad at his disposal in his first assignment should four of the players fail to recover from injuries.

Already, the club will miss striker Dominic Chungwa who is suspended after picking three yellow cards.

Defender Godwin Goriyati yesterday missed training amid indications he could miss the trip to Gweru.

Clive Rupiya, whose beautiful goal won the Battle of the Cities against Highlanders last Sunday, is also carrying a delicate injury.

Valentine Musarurwa and Blessing Sarupinda are also on the treatment table amid fears they would be out of the Chapungu game.

CAPS United manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya, confirmed the four players were battling injuries.

"It is the team's medical team who deal with those issues but I can confirm Goriyati (Godwin), Sarupinda (Blessing), Rupiya (Clive) and Musarurwa (Valentine) are nursing some injuries.

"They will have to pass fitness tests to be considered for selection," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.