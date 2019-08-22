Zimbabwe: Poets Fund-Raise for Cancer Patients, the Disabled

22 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Rebecca Kabaya

Afro Poetic Mind, a club comprising poets, has embarked on a fundraising programme to assist young people with cancer and those living with disabilities.

Led by one of the country's oncologists and sponsor of the club, Dr Anna Mary Nyakabau, the poets will be visiting cancer patients and people living with disabilities in hospitals.

Dubbed 'Young People Against Cancer: Cancer Save', the programme will see the club hosting events like Zumba and Yoga dances, soccer, swimming, golf among other activities.

One of the club members, Tamuka Bubu, said they want to help make a difference in the lives of youths affected by cancer in any possible way.

"We will visit hospitals like Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where we are mainly based.

Our aim is to help youths suffering from cancer and are facing financial constraints in getting the much needed medicines," he said.

"So far as youths with the help of other sponsors, we have managed to adopt a few cancer patients that we are taking care of from medicals to other necessities."

Bubu indicated that his club will be hosting a Zumba and Yoga event at Parirenyatwa tennis court on August 31.

"This forthcoming fundraising event will be moving with the theme "Health Bites".

We are encouraging people to come in their numbers to support this charity event."

People should bring their yoga mats, water bottles and high level of energy only," he said.

The finances will be used to help less privileged cancer patients.

"We move around hospitals donating food, medicines, clothes and assisting with money among other things that will be required by patients," he said.

