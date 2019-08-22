Zimbabwe: Uz Student Hacks Minister's Account

22 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Geraldine Zaranyika

A student from the University of Zimbabwe has appeared in court on allegations of stealing $15 100 from Minister of State in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's Office, Evelyn Ndlovu.

Getrude Mashiche (23) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye yesterday facing theft charges.

She was granted $200 bail and remanded to September 25.

As part of her bail conditions, Mashiche was ordered to reside at her given address, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report once a week at Southlea Police Station.

Prosecutor Mrs Idah Maromo alleged that sometime in July, Mashiche accessed Minister Ndlovu's bank details and went on to link her mobile number with the complainant's mobile banking system.

It is the State's case that Mashiche accessed Minister Ndlovu's bank account -- at a company where she is attached -- and made six transfers into her mobile wallet.

