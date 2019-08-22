Namibia: 2019 Eye Camp Kicks Off in Ohangwena

THE 2019 eye camp kicked off at the Engela District Hospital in the Ohangwena region on Saturday, with over 400 eye patients from all over northern Namibia hoping to have their eyesight restored.

The six-doctor surgery team is headed by renowned Namibian eye specialist doctor Helena Ndume, along with five American doctors from organisations such as Alcon Laboratories and See International.

Speaking to Nampa on Wednesday, Ndume said 315 patients had their eyesight already restored at Engela by Tuesday.

She indicated that several Angolan nationals also formed part of the targeted patients who have eye illnesses mostly as a result of cataracts, caused either by old age, sunburn or trauma.

Ndume explained that this year's eye camp already restored the eyesight of 403 patients at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in the Oshana region last month, and 383 patients at Rundu in the Kavango East region in June.

Once done at Engela, the team will proceed to the Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital in the Omusati region next month. "From Rundu, we travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where we conducted surgeries to 187 eye patients in that country," she narrated. She simultaneously thanked the Americans for investing about N$ 1,5 million in the eye camp every year since 1997.

One of the beneficiaries and an Angolan national, Ndeulimana Kangololo, commended Ndume and her team for the gesture of restoring the eyesight of old people.

"I suffered from an eye illness for many years, but I am now happy that I can see again following the surgery I received here yesterday," Kangololo beamed.

The Engela eye camp ends tomorrow. - Nampa