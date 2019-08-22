Mozambique: Agreement Against Tuberculosis Signed With USAID

Maputo — The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide 20 million dollars to finance the fight against tuberculosis in Mozambique.

Speaking in Maputo on Thursday, after signing the agreement on partnership against tuberculosis between her Ministry and USAID, Health Minister Nazira Abdula said "We signed the new agreement today, looking ahead for the next five years. With this signing, we have renewed our strategic partnership for the control of tuberculosis in Mozambique".

This renews "Project Challenge TB" for a further five years, and allows USAID to finance those Mozambican organisations which, in partnership with the Health Ministry, are guaranteeing implementation of the National Strategic Plan for the Fight against Tuberculosis.

"It is our expectation that, with the support of USAID, we can continue taking great strides in the perspective that, in the coming years, we can remove tuberculosis from the list of diseases that cause suffering among the Mozambican people", said Abdula.

Over the years, she continued, the fight against tuberculosis has received support from USAID, which has made possible noteworthy advances in detecting and notifying cases of the disease, particularly childhood TB and drug resistant TB, and in making treatment available.

"As a result of implementing Project Challenge TB, we have seen a great increase in the contribution of community stakeholders in notifying cases of tuberculosis", the Minister added.

For the director of the USAID office in Maputo, Jennifer Adams, the new agreement reiterates the commitment of the two sides to improving the control of tuberculosis, by providing an additional holistic approach to the disease, in order to plan, implement and monitor the activities needed.

"We must keep our focus on what must still happen to eliminate this threat to public health", she said.

At the ceremony, the results of implementing Project Challenge TB over the past five years were presented. Over 20,000 cases of the disease were diagnosed in Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala and Tete provinces, and timely intervention prevented a significant number of latent infections from developing.