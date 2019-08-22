Angola: João Lourenço Calls for Boost of Co-Operation With Chad

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Thursday encouraged the Angolan and Chadian authorities to identify new areas to boost the bilateral co-operation.

Speaking at the reception ceremony held in the Presidential Palace, in the ambit of President Idriss Déby Itno's official visit, the Angolan Head of State called for concrete actions to take place in the domains of education, science, agriculture, industry, energy and waters, as well as transports.

João Lourenço stressed the existence of great potential in the two countries in various domains, which can leverage development in both countries and to the benefit of the peoples.

The two countries have a co-operation relationship that covers several areas, with highlight on the exchange of political and diplomatic information.

Angola has been an important partner for Chad, as the two countries also co-operate in different regional organisations, namely the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

Idriss Déby Itno is in Angola since last Wednesday in fulfilment of a 24-hour official visit, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.