Angola: 1ºagosto Beat Desportivo DA Huila

Luanda — The defending champions 1 º de Agosto beat Desportivo da Huila 2-0 on Tuesday in the second round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).

The match played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, recorded goals scored by Zito Luvumbo (26') and Lionel Yombi, (36').

1º de Agosto, who are seeking to lift up the trophy for the fifth time in a row, faced a tough opponent, the third placed in the prior championship season.

1º de Agosto's first match in the championship was postponed, while Desportivo da Huíla defeated FC Bravos do Maquis 2-0.

The Tuesday's match was brought forward due to 1º de Agosto's participation in the Africa Champion Clubs. The team will face at home the Tanzanian KMKM for the second leg of the Champions League, after the Angolan squad won the first-leg encounter by 2-0.

Matches of second round:

Saturday

Bravos do Maquis - Sagrada Esperança

Recreativo do Libolo - Wiliete de Benguela

Interclube - Ferrovia do Huambo

Sunday

Recreativo da Caála -1º de Maio de Benguela

Cuando Cubango - Santa Rita FC

Petro de Luanda - Progresso do Sambizanga