Angola: 1ºagosto Beat Desportivo DA Huila

22 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The defending champions 1 º de Agosto beat Desportivo da Huila 2-0 on Tuesday in the second round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).

The match played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium, recorded goals scored by Zito Luvumbo (26') and Lionel Yombi, (36').

1º de Agosto, who are seeking to lift up the trophy for the fifth time in a row, faced a tough opponent, the third placed in the prior championship season.

1º de Agosto's first match in the championship was postponed, while Desportivo da Huíla defeated FC Bravos do Maquis 2-0.

The Tuesday's match was brought forward due to 1º de Agosto's participation in the Africa Champion Clubs. The team will face at home the Tanzanian KMKM for the second leg of the Champions League, after the Angolan squad won the first-leg encounter by 2-0.

Matches of second round:

Saturday

Bravos do Maquis - Sagrada Esperança

Recreativo do Libolo - Wiliete de Benguela

Interclube - Ferrovia do Huambo

Sunday

Recreativo da Caála -1º de Maio de Benguela

Cuando Cubango - Santa Rita FC

Petro de Luanda - Progresso do Sambizanga

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.