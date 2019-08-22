Angola: Yoweri Museveni Returns to Uganda

22 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ugandan Presidents Yoweri Museveni returned Thursday morning to Kampala after initialing, with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, the Bilateral Memorandum of Understanding, to end the conflict at the border between the two countries.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Yoweri Museveni, who made no statements to the press, received farewell greetings from Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Jesus Maiato.

Ugandan statesman was in Luanda, since Wednesday, to participate in the Quadripartite summit (Angola, Uganda, Rwanda and DRC).

The terms of the agreement reached with the mediation of Angola's Heads of State, João Lourenço, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, were not announced.

Speaking to the press, the two Statesmen expressed their interest in intensifying cooperation to pacify and normalize relations between the two central African countries.

After reaching the understanding, following the steps taken by Angola and the DRC, it was decided at the penultimate Quadripartite Summit (July 2019) to prioritize the settlement of any dispute between their countries by peaceful means, through conventional channels and in the spirit of brotherhood and African solidarity.

