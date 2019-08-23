South Sudan: IGAD Urges Kiir to Disburse Peace Deal Funds

President Salva Kiir, right, of South Sudan shakes hands with Riek Machar after concluding a peace deal to end the conflict in the country in September 2018.

Regional bloc Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad) has asked South Sudan President Salva Kiir to disburse the balance of the pledged $100 million to speed up the implementation of the peace agreement.

Igad, which brokered the peace agreement, urged Juba "to be transparent and put in place accountability mechanisms in the use of funds for the implementation of the peace agreement."

The bloc also called on rival leaders -- President Kiir and Riek Machar -- to set a face-to face meeting to resolve outstanding issues.

The government had earlier pledged to release the funds towards the deal's implementation but cash is yet to be paid out.

The Reconstituted Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) reported that between April and July, only $6.5 million had been disbursed for security arrangements.

South Sudan has been under pressure from the international community to use oil revenue to finance the peace process.