Kenya: Keroche Empress Standing With Mommy As Arrest for Tax Evasion Looms

The daughter of Keroche Breweries owner, Anerlisa Muigai, has publicly offered her mother the much-needed moral support after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, ordered for the arrest and arraignment of her parents over tax evasion.

Late Wednesday evening, just an hour after the DPP issued the orders, Anerlisa shared a picture of herself with her mother, Tabitha Karanja, who is the founder and CEO of Keroche Breweries.

In the undated photo, mother are daughter are seen are all smiles while seated in what looks like a dinner table.

Then early on Thursday morning, Anerlisa yet again shared another picture of herself with her mum.

"It doesn't matter what position you are in, nobody should ever watch their mother go through harassment. #iStandWithKeroche#iStandWithTabitha," read the photo's caption.

EVADING TAX

Her mum and dad, Joseph Karanja, who is the Chairman of Keroche Breweries are in trouble after the DPP accused them, through their company, of evading taxes amounting to Sh14.45 billion, claims which Mrs Karanja has since dismissed.

The couple are yet to be arrested although, detectives have since swamped the company's factory in Naivasha and the family's Nairobi residence.