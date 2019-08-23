Tanzania: Harmonize Wants Out of Diamond's WCB Label As the Cradle Rocks

Dar es Salaam — Thing are not well at WCB. Singer Harmonize aka 'Konde Boy' wants out of the label; and according to impeccable sources he has tendered in a letter to terminate his contract at the record label.

Speaking on Wasafi FM, manager Sallam Sharaf laid it bare that what was left is just a matter of procedure before the multi-talented artiste leaves the label.

"He has tendered in a letter to terminate his contract with WCB and as you might have noticed even on his bio he has taken of the WCB icon and instead opted to write Wasafi for life. All we are waiting for is for the audit process to be complete," said Sallam.

He, however, did not put it clear on what the requirements were for an artiste to leave WCB after the label was last year involved in a lengthy tug-of-war with another artiste, Rich Mavoko who has since left the label.

The revelation has rattled many feathers both in the WCB camp and beyond with some seeing the birth of a new frontier in the Bongo Flava industry.

What was once a competition between team AliKiba and team Diamond is now likely to become a triangle as Hamonize throws in his weight.

Wasafi records

WCB, a record label that was started by artiste Naseeb Abdul Diamond Platnumz, is probably the only full-fledged label owned by a local musician.

It boasts a professional set up that has seen them sign some of the brightest prospects in Tanzania; and in their stable they have artistes such as Rayvanny, Lava Lava, Queen Darlin and several others.

It is at WCB label where Harmonize first made his name after he was discovered by Diamond some four years ago. He then went on to release a string of hits such as 'Aiyola' and 'Bado' featuring Diamond.

As Diamond's protégée, his stake has risen to the extent of drawing comparisons as he became one of the most sought after artistes in the region and the continent.

The cradle rocks

The question is why an artiste would leave a mentor who under his tutelage Harmonize learnt the threads of the trade which has taken him to international audiences.

The first signs of a crack in what was once a solid business and personal relationship was perhaps when Diamond released his hit single 'Inama' featuring Fally Ipupa.

In one of the lines Diamond sings 'Penzi ilimfanya Harmonize amfukuzishe Mwarabu'

In a post Hamornize wrote, Ndio unataka ijulikane kwamba demu wangu alikuwa anabanduliwa na Mwarabu?

But perhaps the real crack began to show at the ongoing Wasafi festival in Mwanza where Hermonize went against the theme of the festival that preaches togetherness.

On that night the singer didn't board the festival tour bus and instead had his own van under the Konde Boy tag.

Word from the grape vine has it that he is on his way to a new management, which is believed to be Jembe ni Jembe, an old hand in the entertainment industry.

They have in the past been seen in the same company leaving much to speculation.

But may be his departure was long in the works after he built a studio which is located in Sinza and many other support mechanisms which includes his Konde Gang crew.

Insiders say that as parts of his move from WCB to an independent management, the artiste is fully booked until December.

It remains an interesting spectacle of how this is likely to play out in the post break up period.