South Africa: Zahara to Ignite Inaugural Mzansi Festival UK

22 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Festival goers in the UK are set for a treat as the 2019 edition of the Mzansi Festival set for this coming Saturday at Willen Lake in Milton Keyes approaches, with a variety of musical acts and activities on the bill at the summer event.

The festival, which is in its first edition in the UK, will be graced by various leading musical artists who are primed to thrill audiences at the family friendly show.

The organisers said that all preparations are in place and all that is left is for the people to come and enjoy the show.

"We are promising fireworks at Mzansi Festival with a stellar line up of performers that include Zahara and Levi Love, just to mention a few. All preparations are in place and we cannot wait to get started," said Chuma Ndwandwa who is the event director.

"This is a family friendly show that celebrates South African culture and there is something for everyone, from live performances, great music, networking and a wide selection of South African cuisine, not forgetting gift bags and various other treats."

The weather in the UK at this time of the year is full of sunny skies and the Mzansi Fetsival provides a perfect opportunity for some merry-making for the whole family with entertainment at a premium.

The show is powered by Elokshin Entertainment and backed by a strong line-up of sponsors.

Some of the sponsors include Diaspora Insurance who offer life assurance cover, funeral and repatriation services for bereaved families in the diaspora, Express Links Money Transfer who offer financial and remittance services from the UK to Africa, as well as Brand South Africa, whose main objective is the marketing of South Africa in attracting tourism and investment.

Coventry based law firm, BHB Law who provide legal services within the UK specialiding in immigration law, are also sponsoring.

Rounding up the sponsors list is Icebolethu Funerals UK who provide funeral services and policies in the diaspora.

Artists who will perform include Loliwe hit-maker Zahara, who is no stranger to enthralling audiences at festivals, with her singing prowess and guitar strumming talents acknowledged far and wide.

Also on the bill are wheel spinners and DJ's such as DJ Gukwa, DJ Scamto, DJ logic as well as Zimbabwean singer and rapper Tytan who is currently riding high with his latest single called Pamha.

Holly Rey, The Presentation and Blackshordy also provide some diversity with the highly anticipated show projected to have a large turnout considering the popularity of the performers and appreciation of South African art and culture in the UK.

