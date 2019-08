Abderraouf Derradji, known as Soolking, in his music video Rockstar.

Cape Town — At least five people were killed in a stampede at a rap concert in the Algerian capital on Thursday night, a hospital source has told Reuters.

The news agency reports that the stampede happened at a concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as “Soolking”, in a stadium in Algiers.

The BBC is reporting that medical sources told local media outlets that twenty-one people were injured in the stampede and taken to hospital.