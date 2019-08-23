Nigeria: FBI Arrests Many Nigerians for Fraud

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Fraud.
22 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Thursday said that it has arrested many Nigerians who are involved in fraudulent act.

Disclosing this at a press conference monitored by TheCable, Nick Hanna, US attorney, said the fraud cases involved suspects collaborating with federal and state agents to dupe people, especially the elderly and vulnerable ones.

His words, "FBI agents along with federal and state law enforcement authorities arrested a total of 14 defendants in the US, all named in a sweeping fraud and money laundering case.

"Those arrested today are among 80 defendants charged in a federal grand jury indictment that alleges that millions of dollars were taken from victims through a variety of scams and online frauds.

"We believe this is one of the largest cases of its kind in US history. BEC scam is used to hack email accounts to convince businesses or individuals to make payments that are either completely bogus or that should have been otherwise paid to legitimate companies.

"Indictments showed very specific allegations against this suspects many of whom are based in Nigeria in terms of stealing money from victims. The indictment also focuses on those responsible for enabling these fraud schemes including operatives in Los Angeles."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

