Zimbabwe: Opposition MP Chibaya Arrested

MDC-Alliance organising secretary and Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya was yesterday arrested for failing to comply with a prohibition order issued by the police and upheld by the High Court against his party's planned demonstration in Harare last week, reports our Senior Reporter Farirai Machivenyika.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed Chibaya's arrest yesterday.

"We confirm that Amos Chibaya has been arrested for charges relating to contravening Section 26 (11) of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA)over the Harare demonstrations that occurred on August, 16 2019," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Chibaya's lawyer, Mr Obey Shava, said his client was charged for failing to comply with a prohibition notice.

"He has been arrested for contravening Section 26 (11) of the Public Order and Security Act for failing to comply with a prohibition notice. The allegations are that he failed to control the public (that demonstrated) after police had issued a prohibition notice against planned demonstrations on August 16," Mr Shava said.

Ninety-one MDC-Alliance supporters were also arrested for taking part in the illegal march and their cases are before the courts.

Chibaya is already on bail on other charges of subversion emanating from the protests held in January that left several people dead and a trail of destruction of property running into millions of dollars.

The MDC-Alliance Harare demonstration was scheduled for Friday last week Friday but the police issued a prohibition order against the march.

The prohibition was issued in terms of Section 26 (9) of the Public Order and Security Act.

The MDC-Alliance then made an urgent chamber application at the High Court on the morning of August 16 but that was dismissed by Justice Joseph Musakwa.

He said the party should have approached the magistrates' courts first before rushing to the High Court.

The police this week also issued prohibition orders against marches that were organised by the opposition party in Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare.