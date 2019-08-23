Kenya: KWS Treats Ailing Rare Giraffe in Nakuru Park After Public Outcry

A Rothschild giraffe in Lake Nakuru National Park has been treated for bone tumour following public outcry occasioned by photographs that went viral since Thursday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Friday shared photographs and videos of veterinary doctors treating the animal that had an eye tumour that had spread from the bone, in what moved the world after the initial photographs went viral.

The photograph of the weeping giraffe with a swarm of buzzing flies around the swollen eye shocked the world, sparking outrage from conservationists who called for urgent action from KWS.

"The Rothschild giraffe has been confirmed to have a bone tumor. While the animal is able to move, feed and water, excising the tumor proved difficult due to the extent of the growth with potentially serious complications," a statement from KWS said.

The giraffe was treated by a team of medics led by Dr. Titus Kaitho who administered a palliative treatment of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

"The giraffe will be closely monitored," KWS said, "We appreciate public concern for the welfare of the giraffe."

Based on the last census, the Rothchild's giraffe is one out of the existing 609 in the country.