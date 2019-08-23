Kenya: KWS Treats Ailing Rare Giraffe in Nakuru Park After Public Outcry

22 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

A Rothschild giraffe in Lake Nakuru National Park has been treated for bone tumour following public outcry occasioned by photographs that went viral since Thursday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Friday shared photographs and videos of veterinary doctors treating the animal that had an eye tumour that had spread from the bone, in what moved the world after the initial photographs went viral.

The photograph of the weeping giraffe with a swarm of buzzing flies around the swollen eye shocked the world, sparking outrage from conservationists who called for urgent action from KWS.

"The Rothschild giraffe has been confirmed to have a bone tumor. While the animal is able to move, feed and water, excising the tumor proved difficult due to the extent of the growth with potentially serious complications," a statement from KWS said.

The giraffe was treated by a team of medics led by Dr. Titus Kaitho who administered a palliative treatment of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

"The giraffe will be closely monitored," KWS said, "We appreciate public concern for the welfare of the giraffe."

"While the animal is in able to move, feed and water, excising the tumor proved difficult due to the extent of the growth with potentially serious complications," the KWS statement added.

Led by Dr. Titus Kaitho, tour vet team administered a palliative treatment comprised of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs. The giraffe will be closely monitored.* We appreciate public concern for the welfare of the giraffe.

Based on the last census, the Rothchild's giraffe is one out of the existing 609 in the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.