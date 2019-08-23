Kenya: Unbeaten Harambee Stars Juniors Sail Into Cecafa Semis

22 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Harambee Stars juniors sailed through to the semifinals of the CECAFA Under-15 Championship unbeaten after edging out hosts Eritrea 2-1 in their last Pool A match played in Asmara.

Kevin Wangaya and Ibrahim Mone scored a goal apiece as the national Under-15 team recorded three wins out of four matches that saw them beat Somalia, Sudan and hosts Eritrea, only dropping points to Burundi.

The team is now set for the semifinals set to be played on August 28, while the final has been scheduled for August 30.

Starting XI

Alvin Odari (GK), James Gachago, Isaac Mugweru, Robby Mangi, Brian Kamau, Rajab Umar, Kevin Wangaya, Andrew Odhiambo, Gil Harel, Teddy Sirma, Khamis Nyale.

Substitutes

Kennedy Okumu, Ibrahim Mone, Joseph Munala, Andrew Waliaula, Zein Mwakitawa, Mike Churchill, Alvin Kasavuli, Karl Murugu, Brian Osoro

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Women Take to Liberia's Streets to Demand End to Violence
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Former Liberian President's Son Charged for Money Laundering
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.