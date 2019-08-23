Kenya: Unbeaten Harambee Stars Juniors Sail Into Cecafa Semis

Nairobi — Harambee Stars juniors sailed through to the semifinals of the CECAFA Under-15 Championship unbeaten after edging out hosts Eritrea 2-1 in their last Pool A match played in Asmara.

Kevin Wangaya and Ibrahim Mone scored a goal apiece as the national Under-15 team recorded three wins out of four matches that saw them beat Somalia, Sudan and hosts Eritrea, only dropping points to Burundi.

The team is now set for the semifinals set to be played on August 28, while the final has been scheduled for August 30.

Starting XI

Alvin Odari (GK), James Gachago, Isaac Mugweru, Robby Mangi, Brian Kamau, Rajab Umar, Kevin Wangaya, Andrew Odhiambo, Gil Harel, Teddy Sirma, Khamis Nyale.

Substitutes

Kennedy Okumu, Ibrahim Mone, Joseph Munala, Andrew Waliaula, Zein Mwakitawa, Mike Churchill, Alvin Kasavuli, Karl Murugu, Brian Osoro

