Kenya: Jesse Were Back in Stars Squad As Musa, 'Calabar' and Akumu All Miss Out

Newly-appointed Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has recalled Jesse Were for an international friendly match at home to Uganda on September 8.

There is however no space in the squad for Zambia-based trio of Musa Mohammed, David 'Calabar' Owino and Anthony Akumu.

The injured defensive duo of Brian Onyango and Philemon Otieno have also been excluded in the squad.

In their stead, Kimanzi has drafted Mike Kibwage, Nicholas Meja and Samuel Olwande, who all ply their trade in the Kenyan Premier League.

Cliff Nyakeya, Moses Mudavadi , Boniface Muchiri and Kenneth Muguna are the other newcomers in this squad, which also includes veterans Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, Patrick Matasi, Ayub Timbe and Johanna Omollo.

Were's comeback suggests Kimanzi did not particularly agree with his predecessor Sébastien Migné's decision to consistently overlook the free-scoring Zesco United striker.

LEFT OUT

Were's biggest disappointment was being left out of Stars squad which did national duty at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which concluded slightly over a month ago in Egypt.

"We have done some positive work with Sebastian to develop the team and we qualified for the (2019) Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15-years. Our plan is to continue this development and qualify for the next edition of the tournament," Kimanzi said when he was unveiled on Tuesday in Nairobi.

The named squad is preparing to face Egypt and Togo in the opening matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers come November.

Provisional Squad: Goalkeepers - Patrick Matasi (St George SC, Ethiopia), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Faruk Shikalo (Yanga, Tanzania)

Defenders - Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs FC, USA), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito FC), Aboud Omar (Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe, Romania), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden) Nicholas Meja (Bandari), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks) Midfielders - Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Francis Kahata (Simba SC, Tanzania), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards) Forwards - Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka)