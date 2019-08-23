Rwanda Win First Medal at All-Africa Games

RWANDA has scooped her first medal at the 12th All-Africa Games, in Morocco, after beating South Africa to clinch bronze in men's beach volleyball on Wednesday.

The star pair of Olivier Ntagengwa and Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu came from behind to edge South Africa's Leo Williams and Grant Goldschmidt in the third-place match at Rabat Sale in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

South Africa got off to a flying start to take the first set 21-18, but Ntagengwa and Akumuntu fought back to claim the second set 21-17 before dominating the tie-breaker 15-11 for their hard-earned victory.

Christophe Mudahinyuka's men finished the tournament with an impressive 5:1 win ratio, having only lost once against Gambia in the semi-finals.

Gambia went on to win gold after beating Morocco in the final.

Wednesday

Final

Gambia 2-1 Morocco

Third-place

Rwanda 2-1 South Africa